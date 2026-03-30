Nate Hobbs Very Likely to Be a Letdown for 49ers After Packers Exit

The Green Bay Packers have lost several players during free agency in the three weeks since this year's tampering period began.

One of those players who is now elsewhere is cornerback Nate Hobbs, who signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Leaving Titletown for the Bay Area represented the fresh start that Hobbs needed after the Packers released him just one season after signing a four-year, $48 million contract.



That move could work out for that price on a 49ers team that just made the playoffs, but his injury history and the current depth situation on the roster present some concerns.

Despite signing a four-year, $48 million deal with the Packers before last season, Hobbs was released after battling knee injuries throughout the 2025 campaign. He even lost the starting spot to Carrington Valentine in November, presenting some flaws that may ultimately come back to plague him as he looks for more playing time on a 49ers squad that already has some depth at the position.

Nate Hobbs' Time with 49ers Won't End Well

The fact that Packers fans were thrilled to see Hobbs leave is all you need to know about why the 49ers should be worried.



His production was limited with the Packers, as he gave up a 125.3 passer rating when targeted and 14.1 yards per completion, according to Pro Football Focus. Those struggles, along with his injury concerns, ended his Packers tenure prematurely and led to a team like San Francisco giving him another opportunity.

Additionally, PFF listed Hobbs with an overall grade of 61.7, which ranked 60th out of 114 qualified CBs last season. That alone should not measure his success, but the fact that he posted a below-average grade suggests it is a risk for any team to take a chance on him. In addition, Hobbs has played his best ball at the slot corner position, and that is a position the 49ers already have depth at.

2024 second-round pick Renardo Green is listed ahead of Hobbs as the starter with Upton Stout and Deommodore Lenoir — two players with slot experience — locking down the other two positions.



Green has 121 total tackles, one forced fumble, and one interception in two seasons with the 49ers, while Lenoir is coming off his third consecutive season with multiple interceptions. Stout, the 2025 third-round pick out of Western Kentucky, showed some positive signs during his rookie season with the third-most tackles (82) on the entire team.

If one of the duo misses time, the 49ers could be forced to start Hobbs in a more prominent role. As Packers fans know, that's a recipe for disaster, as the 26-year-old veteran lacks the speed to make an impact on the perimeter. Now, there could be a plan to move him around in the secondary and utilize him in the dime position, which is an area the 49ers could focus on alongside Stout.



Additionally, San Francisco will be the third time that Hobbs will play with in as many years, so asking him to learn another playbook might be too much, too soon. Either way, the 49ers likely won't be able to rely on him being anything beyond a depth option that fans won't be happy to see on the field.

Who knows, this fresh start could work out in the end and give Hobbs the reset that he needs after a disappointing 2025 season with the Packers. However, the depth that is already in place and injury concerns could lead to a bust situation in San Francisco for Hobbs as he looks to find a new home.

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