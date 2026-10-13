Christian Watson sent a message to the NFL after Packers blowout win over Bears

One of the defining pieces of the Green Bay Packers' 31-7 win over the Chicago Bears was an offense unafraid to take deep shots. The franchise played it perfectly, lulling the Bears to sleep early with the run game and quick hitters to set up what would be a defining piece of the game. Christian Watson was the biggest beneficiary with six receptions and 143 receiving yards with a pair of touchdowns.

The pass catcher had an epic day and every reason to dunk on a team that has constantly disrespected Green Bay. Instead, Watson used this elite day as a chance to praise his offensive line and build the confidence of a unit that has previously been struggling. Watson's comments speak for themselves, as fans now have every reason to believe that the season is back on track.

"They got to respect it. Our O-line has done a great job stepping up and accepting the challenge that we put our for them to give us a little time... we never doubted them." Christian Watson

While a lack of doubt from the Green Bay fanbase cannot be pointed to in how the season started, confidence has unquestionably skyrocketed. All of a sudden, the offensive line has proven capable of protecting Love at an elite enough level for the deep shots to hit. Watson is completely correct that, moving forward, this is a piece of the offense that is going to have to be respected and paid close attention to, opening things up for the rest of the offense.

Watson was the primary big-play target on Sunday, but he was far from alone as Matthew Golden offered a 50 yard play and Tucker Kraft added a 46 yard catch and run. It was a reminder of how explosive this offense can be when Love is able to settle in and is given a chance to get past his first read.

Packers Star Receiver Christian Watson Points Out Green Bay's Deep Shots Demand New Respect

Jordan Love finished the game 25/31 with 367 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns, easily surpassing these numbers if needed. Head coach Matt LaFleur clearly let off the gas down the stretch despite having every reason to pour it on against a rival that has been unquestionably disrespectful over the last year.

With that said, it is also important to note that the Packers are a far different feeling roster than they were just a week ago. The reason why is exactly what Watson is pointing out in the fact that the complete offense has been unlocked due to offensive line play.

Green Bay fans are well aware that when you offer Love protection, the numbers make a case that the signal caller is the league's best quarterback. Seeing Sunday's performance served as a reminder of this and offered hope that the franchise is putting the season back on track after a series of early stumbles.

For Watson, you couldn't hope for a better overall start, as the pass catcher has 474 receiving yards and six touchdowns to begin the season. A consistent deep threat and the ultimate team player, each passing game makes it clear that the offseason extension the two sides reached has a chance to be the ultimate bargain.