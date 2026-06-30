Milwaukee is wise to move on from the Andre Jackson Jr. experiment

When Milwaukee traded for Andre Jackson Jr. on draft night in 2023, Bucks fans were ecstatic at the possibility of a national champion and high-impact defender entering the lineup. It felt as though he would address an immediate need on the wing and help elevate the defensive profile of a team that desperately needed someone at his position to set the tone on that side of the floor.

Sadly, the vision never came to fruition, and Jackson hasn't been able to carve out a reliable role for himself in the NBA. Outside of one awe-inspiring stretch guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the NBA Cup Finals, that UConn version of Jackson never truly arrived in Milwaukee. It didn't help that his offensive game never came along as the lanky wing relied solely on wide-open corner triples and cuts to the basket to score his career 2.7 points per game.

GM Jon Horst held on as long as he could, withholding Jackson from trade conversations and picking up every option along the way... until now.

According to longtime Bucks beat reporter Eric Nehm, the team has declined Jackson's $2.4 million team option, allowing him to enter the market as an unrestricted free agent. Although it's still plausible that he could return to the Bucks on a restructured long-term deal, the likelihood is that Jackson's tenure in Milwaukee has come to a close.

A split between Andre Jackson Jr. and the Milwaukee Bucks is best for everyone involved.

At this rate, there's no reason to believe that Jackson would have a significant role for the Bucks next season. With Ryan Rollins and Brayden Burries under contract, Kevin Porter Jr. accepting his player option to return next season, and three new guards/wings entering the fold via the Giannis trade, there's a serious logjam on the perimeter in Milwaukee.

Jackson could still make a role for himself in the NBA if he finds an organization or coach who truly believes in what he brings to the table. The raw athleticism is already there, but Jackson needs to play for a franchise that has the latitude to invest in his growth. Only then will he be able to return to the level of player he was in college.

Whether his goal is to make as much money as possible or be the best basketball player he could be, the pathway to Andre Jackson Jr.'s best outcome is outside of Milwaukee.

At the same time, every impending or potential free agent for the Bucks has the same harsh reality to face. They can either buy into the culture this team is building together or move on to their next destination. This isn't the same Milwaukee Bucks team they signed up for in the first place. It's up to them to decide if they're along for the ride into a new era.