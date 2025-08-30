Packers' Micah Parsons Trade Has Left Cowboys Coach Sounding Delusional

The Dallas Cowboys are the laughingstock of the NFL this week after agreeing to trade All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a pair of likely late first-round picks in 2026 and 2027, as well as a soon-to-be 30-year-old defensive tackle in Kenny Clark.

With Cowboys fans already going out of their way to push false narratives concerning Parsons and his time in Dallas, it is fitting to see their head coach adding to the spin factory with a delusional take of his own.

While speaking with the media on Friday afternoon, Brian Schottenheimer attempted to justify the Cowboys' trade by suggesting this was a widely discussed matter before the decision to pull the trigger on the deal was made. Unfortunately, all that has done is make it look even more ridiculous for making the deal in the first place.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer: Trading Micah Parsons was not ‘overnight thing’



“Nothing’s changed. My goals haven’t changed. Our team goals haven’t changed.” https://t.co/lQTGFixIFN — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 30, 2025

Packers' Micah Parsons Trade Has Left the Cowboys Grasping at Straws

“We just went through the whole process,” Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “At the end of the day, it was unanimous. It wasn’t something where it was like an overnight thing. We had talked about it. At the end of the day, I think when you look at a football team, when you can potentially add up to four or five players and things like that, it gives you the ability to do some things. We’re about trying to upgrade the roster any chance we get.”

Dallas has maintained throughout this process that a single player cannot win a championship. While there is truth to this statement, especially in the game of football, one look at the Philadelphia Eagles proves that it is a collection of high-level talent that ultimately leads a team to the top of the mountain.

The Cowboys can tell themselves whatever they want to sleep at night, but nothing changes the fact that they are even further away from a return to prominence now than they were at the start of the week.

To act like losing a player who has recorded 52.5 quarterback sacks over the first year of his career isn't a massive blow to any team's chances at success, let alone a franchise that hasn't sniffed a Super Bowl appearance as long as the Cowboys have, is hilarious for the rest of the league to hear.

Their loss is the Packers' gain, though. Parsons already seems extremely motivated to prove his critics wrong, too, which is bad news for the rest of the NFC North. The Detroit Lions will be the first of Green Bay's division rivals to learn this lesson as the two are set to square off at Lambeau Field to open the 2025 regular season.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: