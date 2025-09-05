Micah Parsons Just Guaranteed Pay Raise for Packers DBs

The Green Bay Packers have the Detroit Lions going into town for Week 1, as the 2025 season officially kicks off.

They were able to make a bold move trading for Micah Parsons, and the star defender has already made a declaration to his new teammates. He said he's going to get money added to their pockets. When speaking to reporters on Thursday, Parsons said he had never played with a Pro Bowl or All-Pro cornerback, so the defensive backs should be thrilled.

Parsons even added, "I'm gonna make them a lot of money. That ball’s gonna come out a whole lot quicker,” per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

Micah Parsons Promises Packers DBs Will Benefit from His Play

During Parsons' time with the Cowboys, he, in fact, played with both All-Pro and Pro Bowl CBs. Trevon Diggs was a two-time Pro Bowler (2021 & 2022) and First-Team All-Pro (2021). DaRon Bland notched Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors during the 2023 season.

While those guys made plays when the ball was thrown in their direction (Diggs, 14 interceptions, Bland, nine interceptions), Parsons, generating pressure for the quarterback, played a role in that. The Penn State product is right that the ball is going to come out of the opposing quarterback's hands faster in 2025.

He's been one of the best pass rushers since setting foot in the league. Between 2021 to 2023, Parsons had 40.5 sacks, while leading the league in total pressures (260) per PFF.

All of this will benefit Green Bay's secondary. They had some reshuffling to do this offseason, which featured releasing Jaire Alexander and signing Nate Hobbs via free agency. Keisean Nixon and Hobbs are expected to line up on the outside, with Javon Bullard playing in the slot.

These guys will be given opportunities to make plays on the ball over the course of the season. Green Bay just gave Hobbs a four-year, $48 million deal, while Nixon is on a three-year, $18 million deal. Bullard is going just his second year in the NFL.

Nixon appears to be the one defender out of this group who could see a pay raise if he balls out for the Packers. The Packers could get out of his deal if they wanted to after the season, with a $4.5 million dead cap hit, but if he plays well, the Packers would have signed through the 2026 season at $7.1 million.

While these three players have been pointed out, the entire secondary will benefit from having Parsons on the field, getting after the opposing quarterback. That will lead to more interception chances, and when you take the ball after, that will put more money in your pocket. And that's what Parsons wants to help do in Green Bay for his new teammates.

