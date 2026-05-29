Micah Parsons is trying to recruit a legendary NFL coach to Green Bay

Ever since the trade that brought him to Green Bay, superstar defensive end Micah Parsons has repped the Packers to the fullest extent possible. He quickly embraced the culture and history of the franchise while giving his all on the field and giving back when he's off it. Although they paid a hefty price to make it happen, it's safe to say the Packers have no doubts they made the right call.

Even as he recovers from an ACL injury that will sideline him to start the 2026 season, Parsons is still putting in work off the field — this time, in a recruiting effort for one of the all-time great NFL leaders.

During Game 6 of the NBA's Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, Parsons was seen greeting and chatting with longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, both of whom visited San Antonio to catch the game. It was a quick and joyful interaction that ended with Parsons making a simple pitch to the new free agent.

“We’ve got a spot for you,” Parsons joyfully told Tomlin through a grin. “Just keep coming north!”

He might not be ready for game action, but Parsons' dedication to his team never fails.

Micah Parsons' dedication to the Packers speaks volumes, regardless of whether Tomlin returns to coaching.

While it's clear that head coach Matt LaFleur isn't going anywhere, the addition of Tomlin to Green Bay's coaching staff would be arguably the most impactful free-agent signing of the summer. However, Tomlin seems poised to step away from the game and spend some time as a TV Analyst before deciding if he wants to continue coaching after 19 seasons in Pittsburgh.

Regardless of how that situation plays out, it's Parsons' devotion to helping his team get better and taking any avenue to do so that should stand out to Green Bay's dedicated fanbase. He has no obligation to make pitches for his team, but does it because he's a team-first guy with a huge respect for the game's greats. Although Tomlin hasn't been as successful in recent years, he's a legend nonetheless and adds evidence to a long list of moments that prove how truly locked in Parsons is.

For many professional athletes, it's just work. But for others like Parsons, who embrace the culture they're surrounded by and embody those values in any way they can, it's much deeper than just sport. Parsons is a student of the game whose reverence for Tomlin comes from a respect for his understanding of the game and standing within it.

When you have a true student of the game who's as physically gifted as Parsons, it's a recipe for a long and successful career that could very well lead to the Hall of Fame one day. Although he still has a lot to prove in a Green Bay Packers uniform, it's hard to deny that Parsons is perfect for the Pack.