Micah Parsons is driving the hype train for Packers rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton

Getting the seal of approval from your teammates is any NFL rookie's goal, but when that teammate is a generational talent at the level of Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons, it's far more impactful. First-year defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton learned that firsthand when Parsons gave a glowing review of Green Bay's fourth-round rookie when catching up with Packers media this week.

"Just seeing him this week, I think we got a really, really good football player. I knew he was good at Penn State, but I think specifically in this 3-4 system, he’s going to have a lot of success, just with his length, speed, his violence that he plays with. He's going to be a really good football player for us."

A 6-foot-5, 256 lb demon on the edge, Dennis-Sutton asserted his dominance as a senior at Penn State with 8.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and 42 combined tackles in 13 games. His imposing physical stature is matched by impressive mobility, as evidenced by his 4.63-second performance in the 40-yard dash. This ranked as the fifth-highest mark among all defensive ends.

More importantly than his combine performance alone, Dennis-Sutton seems like a student of the game. In a transfer portal era that makes loyalty a rarity in college sports, Dennis-Sutton spent all four collegiate seasons at Penn State. He learned behind two former first-round picks, Chop Robinson and Abdul Carter, in 2024 and 2025 respectively, before earning a promotion and making the most of those opportunities.

Now that Parsons is officially going to be sidelined for the early stretch of the season, Dennis-Sutton has a clear path to playing time under the watchful eye of one of the best to ever do it.

There's no better mentor for Packers rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton than Micah Parsons.

Parsons can understand Dennis-Sutton's path to the NFL better than most. The former was a top-five player in his high school recruiting class, and the latter was Maryland's No. 1 ranked prospect. They both climbed the ranks at Penn State, growing into a role where they were able to prove themselves as one of the best players in the country at their position.

Now together in Green Bay, Parsons can serve as a mentor and sounding board to Dennis-Sutton and the rest of the Packers' defensive rookies, which is already taking place, according to him. Parsons told reporters that he's been chatting with all the rookies, offering whatever insights he can into how they can transition to the next level.

Green Bay's defensive line has its work cut out for it this season following the departures of Rashan Gary via trade and Kingsley Enagbare via unrestricted free agency. That, combined with the fact that Parsons will start the year on the sidelines, puts them in a more compromised position than head coach Matt LaFleur is used to.

But with Parsons in his ear, nothing is stopping Dani Dennis-Sutton from getting a jump start on his NFL career and helping the Packers stay afloat until the big fella returns.