Packers have reasonable expectations for Micah Parsons return

The Green Bay Packers are closing in on the return of Micah Parsons at the perfect moment just as the franchise appearing to be building momentum as a clear Super Bowl threat. Bringing us to what exactly fans should expect from Parsons when the defender returns nearing a year removed from taking the field. While early rust might be understandable, there is no question that Parsons is going to very quickly hitt the ground running and be the star presence the Green Bay defense is missing.

Looking at clear upside when it comes to the return of Parsons is the fact the Dallas Cowboys often pointed to Parsons finishing seasons slow. This is due to a smaller frame for a player who offers undeniable physicality and effort that often resulted in frustrating injuries. With this in mind, the Packers have set themselves up to get the absolute best version of the pass rusher when the season matters most.

Parsons finished last seaosn playing 14 games for Green Bay and offered 12.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. Even in the extremely short window that Parsons is going to be playing it wouldn't be a surprise to see the defender get 9-10 sacks.

What is going to make Green Bay all the more impactful is the fact that the team's current pass rush is already getting hot ahead of the defender's return. The Packers sacked Drake Maye four times and continually put their hands on the quarterback showing a relentless effort, one that gives fans hope of a championship level unit.

Packers Fans Have Every Reason for Elite Expectations of Micah Parsons

Parsons simply needs to be the best version of himself, there isn't an expectation of the star saving the team or drastically changing the results. The results that the Packers are currently getting leaves Green Bay addind Parsons in as if the franchise is taking a Super Bowl level roster and adding a star via trade.

It is the type of boost that fans should believe can spark even higher expectations for a team that could be getting hot at the perfect moment. It will be interesting to watch how many snaps Parsons plays in his expected Thanksgiving week return and whether or not Green Bay gets the results that are expected.

There have been consistent, healthy indications as the edge rusher has remained engaged with his teammates and offered the perfect media answers. No question, Parsons is coming back at the perfect moment.