Micah Parsons Can't Be Packers' Final Defensive Addition After Surprise Release

While Green Bay Packers fans aren't yet finished reeling from the Micah Parsons' blockbuster, another surprise option has presented itself. It is clear from the Parsons' deal that the Packers are no longer content with first or second-round playoff exits. The move signals a franchise pushing its chips to the center of the table in hopes of making another Super Bowl run. For this to happen, it isn't just going to be one blockbuster move, but a continued series of additions and subtractions, never content. This is the script both the Eagles and Chiefs have followed in recent seasons.

Keeping this in mind, another great chance has presented itself with the surprise release of Jabrill Peppers by the New England Patriots. The veteran safety's release comes despite the fact that he looked locked into a large role in the defense, and it gives the Packers the perfect opportunity to improve defensive depth and add a great piece to a questionable special teams unit.

Packers Next Move is Clear after Jabrill Peppers Surprise Release

Bringing Peppers in allows you to turn the page from lesser depth pieces and have an incredible backup safety and possible special teams contributor. It is hard to see any downsides to the move unless there is a reason behind the release that fans are not yet privy to.

As Patriots insider Mark Daniels notes, Peppers wasn't necessarily locked into a starting spot, but he still figured to play a big role in their secondary this season. Green Bay can offer the veteran a chance to rebound with a Super Bowl contender.

Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams are the Packers' projected starting safeties with Isaiah McDuffie expected to be the slot corner. Both Williams and McDuffie have faced some level of scrutiny heading into the season. And of course, any deep playoff run is going to come with its fair share of injuries. As great as fans and coaches might feel about the young defense, additional depth is never a bad idea.

Peppers' versatility allows him to be an instant band-aid to a wide variety of issues in the secondary. The veteran thrives as a safety, but has also spent extensive time as a slot corner with both the Giants and Patriots. Whether it's poor play, injuries, or just needing him to fill in as a situational option, Peppers can be plugged in and expected to play at a high level.

While a potential signing would likely be bad news for Zayne Anderson who is currently depth at safety, the Packers must explore the move. It makes the roster far deeper and seems to continue to push Green Bay's chips to the center of the table.

Green Bay now has one of the league's best players and arguably the best offensive head coach in football. Peppers can come in and rehab his value on a short-term deal with one of the NFC's top contenders. It improves a shaky special teams, and gives the Packers a great secondary option if either starting safety deals with injury or isn't living up to early expectations.

For Peppers, this is an undeniable setback after appearing not only to make the initial roster but to be in line to start. Green Bay will have to sell a lesser role based around Peppers having a chance to be a veteran leader and a far superior chance to contend for a ring than he had in New England. No question, this should be Green Bay's next move.

