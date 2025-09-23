Mecole Hardman Release Says a Lot About Packers' WR Thoughts

The Green Bay Packers picked up their first loss of the season in Week 3 and made some moves in preparation for Week 4.

On Tuesday, they signed OT Brant Banks to the 53-man roster. They also released WR Mecole Hardman from the practice squad, per Packers writer Paul Bretl.

This move showcases the faith and confidence they have in their current collection of pass catchers on the team.

Packers Released WR Mecole Hardman on Tuesday

Hardman signed with Green Bay on a one-year deal in March. Throughout the spring and summer, he fought to stick with the roster but was let go at final cuts. Shortly after, he was brought back on the practice squad but failed to do enough to keep him around.

This move indicates the trust Green Bay has in its WR core, even though Jayden Reed was just placed on IR and Christian Watson works his way back from a torn ACL. Watson revealed to the media that he plans to hit the practice field when his practice window opens up after Week 4. With Green Bay having a Week 5 bye, it appears that Watson could make his 2025 debut in Week 6.

That's without mentioning Matthew Golden, Savion Williams, Romeo Doubs, Malik Heath, and Dontayvion Wicks as the receivers on the active roster. While this group is young, they have a lot of potential, and Green Bay believes in them.

Throughout the preseason, Hardman didn't stand out. He had three catches (eight targets) for 30 yards with one drop. He also had one rush for 14 yards while returning four punts for 20 yards. Hardman even muffed one, giving the coaching staff doubts that he could handle that role in 2025.

This is a step back from Hardman, whose best days in the NFL came with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite being a high-end returner for them and a depth speedy threat in the passing attack, that never translated to any team except Kansas City.

The Packers felt he didn't need a spot on the practice squad and their depth at the WR position played a big factor in that. Considering that Zach Tom re-aggravated his oblique injury, having more bodies at OT is the priority now, and Hardman got axed in the process.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: