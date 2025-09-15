Christian Watson Just Made Jayden Reed Loss Sting Less in Week 3

The Green Bay Packers have looked stellar through the first two weeks of the season, securing two wins. In the victory over the Washington Commanders, WR Jayden Reed suffered a broken collarbone that put him on IR.

He's sidelined for the foreseeable future, but the Packers got some good news regarding Christian Watson. When speaking to reporters on Monday, Watson said he anticipates hitting the practice field when his PUP window opens up after the fourth game. Since the Packers have a Week 5 bye, it wouldn't come before the Week 6 practices.

When asked if he's ready to play, he answered, "If it was the NFC championship game tomorrow, I’d be able to go out there and feel confident," per Ryan Wood of USAToday.

Christian Watson Has Eyes on Packers Return

This is a positive development for a Packers receiver core that just saw Reed suffer an injury. He landed awkwardly on his shoulder in the end zone against the Commanders, and unfortunately, he broke a bone in the process.

They still have Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, and Malik Heath with rookies Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in the fold. It's a solid and young collection of pass catchers, but someone like Watson returning would elevate this offense and give them another lengthy deep threat.

In 38 career games with Green Bay, Watson has 98 catches for 1,653 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns, and 16.9 yards per reception.

His 6-foot-4 frame is another intriguing element that he will bring back to the field. When Watson tore his ACL in Week 18 last season against the Bears, it was a gut punch to both him and the team. They knew he would miss the start of the season, but that didn't bother either side. So much so that they agreed on a one-year, $13.25 million extension on Sept. 9 per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That gave him some financial security while rehabbing, and it provided Green Bay with a one-year deal on a playmaker who has dealt with several injuries but has a high ceiling.

From the way it sounds, Watson is ready to get back on the field. Rehab went well, and it looks like fans should expect to see him on the field in a couple of weeks. Not having Reed out there is a blow, but getting Watson back will help mitigate that loss.

