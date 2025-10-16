Mecole Hardman's Interest Picking Back Up After Packers Split

The Green Bay Packers took a flier on Mecole Hardman in the offseason after the veteran wide receiver's time in Kansas City came to an end. The three-time Super Bowl winner had turned himself into a fan favorite there with his ability to step up in big moments. Some thought that his postseason experience and veteran competence could earn him a role in the Packers' offense. The chances of that happening took a hit when the Packers selected Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in the draft. However, Hardman still showed enough promise in training camp and the preseason to make it a competition.

However, he was unable to make the final cut and was, instead, brought back to the practice squad. He was waiting for his turn, but when Jayden Reed landed on the injured reserve and Hardman was still not elevated to the active roster, how low he was on the team's pecking order was made obvious. Hardman was eventually released after Week 3 and has been looking for a new team ever since. How long it has taken him has been surprising. Hardman may have found it hard to crack Green Bay's loaded receiver rotation, but not many teams boast WR rooms with as much depth and talent.

Mecole Hardman's NFL Future Remains Uncertain After Another Workout

With the injury bug biting teams around the league as the NFL gauntlet takes a toll, the interest in Hardman has begun to pick up. Last week, the veteran WR had a workout with the Saints, and on Tuesday, he worked out with the Colts, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson. A deal hasn't materialized with either team, but a player with Hardman's profile and reputation should land a new contract relatively soon.

However, the fact that the former Chiefs playmaker wasn't able to impress in either workout has to be somewhat disappointing. Hardman has been a reliable return man throughout his career, returning 20 punts and five kickoffs for the Chiefs last season. Earlier in his career, he was selected for the Pro Bowl as a return specialist. Even though he may not be the athlete he was at that point in his career, Hardman should still be able to help a team as a depth piece who can take on a special teams role.

Fortunately for the 27-year-old, there will be plenty of WR-needy teams throughout the season that will require his services. Whether he can eventually impress a team enough to get at least a practice squad deal, however, remains to be seen.

