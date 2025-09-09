Mecole Hardman's Chances of Packers Promotion Just Shot Up in Week 2

Playing the Detroit Lions is never easy, even if you earn the resounding 27-13 win that the Green Bay Packers did. The Lions' physical style of play takes a toll, and this week that is showing up in the expected injury report.

The Athletic's Matt Schneidman put out an early look at what Green Bay fans can expect, listing receiver Matthew Golden (limited, ankle), Dontayvion Wicks (limited, calf), and Jayden Reed (DNP, foot) all on the report. That is a concerning number of key pass catchers hurt with a quick turnaround due to Thursday Night Football in Week 2.

However, this could provide a chance for Mecole Hardman to get on the Packers' good side again, should he be promoted as a depth option if Green Bay is down of its main WRs against Washington.

Injuries to Packers' Receivers Has Opened the Door for Mecole Hardman's Green Bay Debut

The Packers could use some fresh legs at wide receiver, as they have no reason to rush injured players back on a short week. The Commanders have a slight rest advantage since they played a few hours earlier on Sunday as well.

With this in mind, the Packers should explore everything at their disposal to take down one of the league's most dangerous offense. Hardman could give Green Bay a bit of a push in the fact that he is completely healthy and a proven target with big-play ability.

With Washington completely focused on the primary options, Hardman could slip into the bottom of the rotation and become a great secondary option for Jordan Love. The Packers' QB showed a preference for spreading the ball around in the opener, and Hardman would be another downfield threat who could put the team in scoring position, like Romeo Doubs did against Detroit.

It is a bit surprising we haven't seen anyone attempt to steal Hardman with the high number of injuries already suffered at the position. The Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons both come to mind as teams that would benefit from signing Hardman away from Green Bay's practice squad. Xavier Worthy went down in Week 1 for the Chiefs, while Falcons stud Darnell Mooney missed the season-opener with a shoulder issue.

Yet, with Thursday night's matchup against the Washington Commanders quickly approaching, it appears the Georgia product is safe for at least one more week. This gives Matt Lafleur a chance to see what the wideout is capable of when given the opportunity.

Hardman was praised for making splash plays in camp, and this may be the break he needed to earn his spot on the 53-man roster for the rest of the year.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: