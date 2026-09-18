Maxx Crosby-Bears trade buzz would force Packers to make multiple moves

New season, same rumors. Once again, everybody's keeping tabs on Maxx Crosby and whether the Las Vegas Raiders will trade him (for real this time). The Green Bay Packers are understandably left out of those rumors, but that doesn't mean they couldn't be affected by that move.

Besides the Dallas Cowboys, the Chicago Bears' name always pops up when talking about Crosby's potential landing spots. It makes sense, given their laughable pass-rushing unit besides Montez Sweat.

Needless to say, having Crosby in the NFC North would be a catastrophe for the Packers, though, ironically, it might also be the catalyst they need to finally get to work. To sink or swim, they would have to either overhaul the offensive line or just give up on the season.

The Packers' offensive line can't hold Maxx Crosby

The Packers posted a 9 percent pass-block win rate in Week 1, according to ESPN. It should go without saying that it was the absolute worst in the league, but for context, the Arizona Cardinals, the second-worst team, logged a 22 percent there.

Granted, that was against a solid Minnesota Vikings defense, but Maxx Crosby isn't 'solid,' he's not 'pretty good' — he's a future Hall of Famer who eats nails and thumbtacks for birthdays and drinks Bison blood as a protein shake.

Aaron Banks didn't suit up for the season opener, but how much better will he make the IOL when he returns? In fact, he was a big issue there last season. As for Jordan Morgan, his first game in his natural left tackle spot was pretty bad.

This team can't run-block at all, and while Jordan Love is pretty good under pressure, can they really keep him healthy? Now ask yourself the same thing, but with Maxx Crosby on the other side of the field twice a season. That's just unsustainable.

This beautiful sport has come a long way in the past century, but one fundamental truth remains as relevant today as it was in the good-old days: Whoever dominates the line of scrimmage has a better shot at winning the game. Also, not letting a bulldozer run over your quarterback multiple times a game should also help, though that one's pretty self-explanatory.

If watching Crosby in the division is what it takes for general manager Brian Gutekunst to fix what must be fixed, then it must be a price worth paying. That said, it's too big a risk to even fathom, so let's hope this is nothing but empty noise and speculation.