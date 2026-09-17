Numbers show Packers' O-Line was even worse than it seemed in Week 1

The Green Bay Packers couldn't close out the deal after a strong first 45 minutes or so in Week 1. Their late-game collapses are becoming a worrisome trend under Matt LaFleur, and they just couldn't afford to leave Minneapolis with this type of loss.

Some might give the offense a pass on this one, given that they didn't have Josh Jacobs or Aaron Banks. That said, their offensive line problems will most likely linger even when both of them are back on the field.

The Packers' front-five couldn't pass-protect to save their lives, and upon further review, the numbers were even worse than the tape showed. Per Next Gen Stats, four of the five starters had a time to pressure average of 2.50 seconds or under, including both of their tackles (h/t Trevor Sikkema).

The Packers' offensive line will get Jordan Love hurt sooner or later

According to Pro Football Focus (subscription required), the three Packers tackles who took the field on Week 1 combined to allow eight pressures, including four quarterback hits and one sack. Starters Jordan Morgan and Zach Bako-Bewele registered pass-blocking grades of 48.8 and 58.7, respectively.

Things were somewhat worse in the IOL. Center Shean Ryan got a passing block grade of 32.8, with Donovan Jennings (40.0) and Jacob Monk (48.2) not doing much better. As a unit, they gave up two sacks, three quarterback hits, and nine pressures on 46 snaps.

The Packers' offensive line was a revolving door in the fourth quarter. Back-to-back sacks killed drives, and the Minnesota Vikings' offense started both of their last two scoring drives deep into Packers territory after a strip-sack and an interception under pressure.

Jordan Love is a durable quarterback, but there's only so much beating any human being can take. This offensive line looks like a ticking time bomb, and it might be just a matter of time before the Packers have to turn to Tyrod Taylor because Love is banged up.

Brian Flores blitzed Jordan Love in 82.1 percent of his drop-backs, and while the Packers' signal-caller is usually solid against the blitz, this was a blueprint for everyone else to follow: Attack with multiple guys, and the interior of the offensive line will just waive you on your way in.

Jordan Morgan is running out of time to prove that he wasn't a draft bust, and even Bako-Bewele, the lone proven commodity in this line, left plenty to be desired in the opener. Josh Jacobs' eventual return will inevitably help the running game, but there's still no word on when that will happen.

Matt LaFleur's team is now riding a six-game losing streak dating back to Week 14 of last season. And even with Jordan Love throwing for over 700 yards and six scores in the last two games, there's just no way to sustainably stay ahead of the sticks when the offensive line can't hold its ground.