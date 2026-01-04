Matthew Golden Stirs New Packers Concerns with Worrisome Week 18

Heading into Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers fans were hoping to see something from the backups and rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden.

With the Packers pretty much slotted into the seventh seed in the NFC, they didn’t have much to play for. Nonetheless, the hope among the fanbase was that Green Bay would escape Week 18 without injury, and Golden would show the coaching staff that he deserves more targets heading into the playoffs.

But that was the furthest thing from the case. Green Bay’s offense struggled with Clayton Tune under center, as they only amassed a dismal 121 total yards. Golden only had one reception (three targets) for eight yards.

To make matters worse, his lone reception came late in the fourth quarter -- but his production wasn't nearly as worrisome as the poor signs his play showed off on Sunday.

Packers Have Concering Matthew Golden Problem Heading into Playoffs

During Sunday’s game, Golden posted two uncharacteristic drops. Coming into Week 18, the former Texas Longhorn standout didn’t have any across 41 targets.

In addition to the troubles catching the ball, Golden’s body language certainly stood out. The rookie wideout looked like he was sulking and had his head down while walking to the huddle. In fact, some concluded that Golden’s confidence is shot, and he looks like a wide receiver who doesn’t want to be on the field.

Of course, this comes right on the heels of offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich outright saying the rookie wouldn't be much of a factor in the playoffs. The timing of this ugly outing, then, is no coincidence and raises a huge concern about the state of his mental.

If you’re a Packers fan, you hate this, as it was hoped that he would be a playmaker and game-changer in this passing game this season. That hasn’t happened, and it's clear now his production is what it's going to be in 2025.

However, the onus must be on Matt LaFleur and the Packers’ coaching staff to keep the rookie on track and not completely lose him. This season has been hard for Golden to find his footing due to the talent at the position and the injuries he dealt with.

And some Packers fans blame LaFleur for not getting Golden involved this season, who instead gave snaps and targets to Bo Melton out of all people. With the season now in do-or-die mode, it’s tough to see Golden having a huge role in the playoffs.

That said, the goal is to keep Golden happy and locked in for 2026 and beyond. There’s a sizable chance that Green Bay might not see Romeo Doubs, who will be a free agent in the offseason, return. If he goes elsewhere, that opens a huge spot for Golden.

However, there will be questions about whether he’ll be ready for this opportunity or look like the same player we saw this season. The NFL has seen no shortage of high-profile wide receivers and teams break up over their differences, like the Packers went through with Davante Adams before.

This makes it all the more noteworthy that the Packers and their perceived cherished rookie are nowhere near looking like a fit after the entire year. Luckily, there's time for these sides to work things out and salvage what may be a flawed partnership.

