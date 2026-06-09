Matthew Golden takes perfect Packers approach ahead of pivotal 2026 season

Despite the recent blockbuster extension for Christian Watson, the Green Bay Packers are undeniably expecting a breakout season for Matthew Golden. The decisions to trade Dontayvion Wicks and let Romeo Doubs walk in free agency point to the expectation that Golden is going to be a star option and carry a far heavier load than he did in a rookie year that saw the pass catcher offer 361 receiving yards and zero regular-season touchdowns.

Golden spoke on the situation via Green Bay's Mike Spofford, and did an incredible job of explaining the perfect mindset. The pass catcher built up the learning experiences from a season ago, while maintaining a focus on the belief he is in for an even bigger season. It is rare to see a receiver with Golden's talent level have such a perfect blend of accountability and confidence, speaking to why Green Bay remains so high on the pass catcher moving forward.

It should also be noted that Golden saved his best moments for when the games mattered most, going off in Green Bay's lone playoff game. The receiver finished with 84 yards and the first touchdown of his career, catching four of five targets and clearly being one of Jordan Love's most trusted weapons with the season on the line.

Packers Should Expect Breakout Years as Matthew Golden Sends Perfect Message

For Golden, this had to be a moment that built a lot of confidence after spending much of the regular season buried behind more experienced players. Having your biggest game in the playoffs sends a clear message as to the confidence and why the receiver's outlook remains hopeful even after an underwhelming rookie year. There would be every reason to deflect blame or talk about how capable he was of putting up great numbers a season ago.

Instead, Golden handled the discussion perfectly, managing it as you'd expect a franchise quarterback while keeping a clear message of belief and confidence that a breakout season is coming.

This should especially be the case when Packer fans look back and realize that Watson is yet to complete a single season without missing time due to various injuries. Even if Golden is the second option at the position, there is a great chance he will spend at least a portion of the 2026 season as the primary target.

All of this adds up to Packer fans having every reason for excitement and a clear sense of belief that they have their next star at the position. One capable of carrying an offensive load that will take a lot off the plate of Love and helps the Green Bay offense not miss a beat in the 2026 season.