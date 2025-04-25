Matthew Golden Sends Clear Message to Jordan Love After Packers Draft Pick

On Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers did something they haven’t done in over 20 years. With the No. 23 overall pick, the Packers spent a first-round pick on a wide receiver: former University of Texas wideout Matthew Golden.

The last time Green Bay took a wide receiver in the first round was in 2002 (Javon Walker, 20th overall pick). Packers fans hope Golden can bring a spark and explosive plays to the passing game, especially with veteran Christian Watson rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 18 last season.

The former Texas Longhorn standout has blistering 4.29 40-yard dash speed and can play all three wide receiver spots. On Thursday night, Golden was asked about his thoughts on Jordan Love. The young receiver is excited and already letting his new quarterback know he can trust him.

"Talented quarterback who can get out of the pocket and make plays, and can damn sure throw the ball," Golden said (h/t Ryan Wood of USA TODAY). "I’m going to let him know as soon as I see him, ‘You’ve got a reliable target. You can trust me."

Packers fans were excited to see Golden say this, as he has the potential to be this team’s WR1, and he adds an explosive play element they would’ve missed with Watson out.

Last season at the University of Texas, Golden recorded 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. He also averaged 17 yards per catch, which was a career-high and good for 12th in the SEC.

Most draft analysts thought the Packers would’ve used their first-round pick to address their defensive line. However, with how the draft board fell, the perfect player was sitting right there to help their passing game hopefully go to another level in 2025.

If you are Love, you have to be excited about the idea of throwing to Golden, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks in 2025. Golden’s speed should open up the passing game for guys like Reed, Doubs, and tight end Tucker Kraft to eat on underneath routes.

