Matthew Golden's Sunday night performance leaves Packers with obvious takeaway

The Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 23-13 on Sunday Night Football in a game that was a far more dominating win than the score suggets. The Green Bay offense left a lot on the table and this included Matthew Golden, who finished as the team's leading receiver with six grabs for 104 receiving yards and a touchdown. Twice there were moments when Golden had a chance to make an explosive play on top of this production and watched the ball helplessly tumble out of his hands.

It was a rare sight for a pass catcher who has been credited due to his incredible hands. Still, as much as this game could've been even bigger for Golden it serves as proof that there is another level to be found. One that it appears we are well on our way to finding as Jordan Love showed an incredible level of trust in the receiver.

Golden's performance felt like a tease for what lies ahead the rest of the season even amid the imperfection. There is simply no avoiding how explosive the pass catcher remains and the elite ability to find open space whether in man or zone coverage. As much as this night could've gone better, it serves as evidence that the level Green Bay fans have been searching for is finally arriving.

For Golden, it has feel like a very mixed bag based on the win and great night to go along with a pair of drops. It wasn't just Golden, but Christian Watson failing to make a play as well on a night when it felt the Packers should've easily score 35-40 points.

Matthew Golden's Mixed Sunday Night Performance Promises Breakout Stretch Ahead of Explosive Playmaker

It is impossible to leave Sunday's game not feeling as if Golden's ceiling is incredibly high and Sunday was a step in the right direction. The biggest piece of this is how much Love trusted the receiver when it became clear that Dallas was focusing more attention on slowing Watson, who had an incredible game the week before in a win against Chicago.

This is now back-to-back weeks where Green Bay has seized early control of a game and never had it in doubt. A big piece of this is the quarterback play, but the ability to so consistently move the football is based around the playmaking talent the franchise has assembled.

Golden is the future at the position and any doubt about whether or not the Packers made the right decision can be put to bed after Sunday. Even with the pair of drops and an imperfect performance you cannot leave the game feeling anything by psyched understanding Golden has the ceiling and chemistry with Love to quickly become one of the league's better receivers.