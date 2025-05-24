Matthew Golden’s Latest Comments Will Have Packers Fans Pumped

The Green Bay Packers made a drastic change in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. They decided to take Texas WR Matthew Golden with the 23rd overall pick. That was the first time the Packers had selected a WR in the first round since 2002.

The Packers have OTAs starting on May 27 but Golden is already starting to get used to being in Green Bay.

On Friday, there was a charity baseball game. Quarterback Jordan Love wasted no time boasting about Golden.

The young playmaker also answered a few questions himself, and his comments will bring a smile to the face of Packer fans.

He said, "Starting to realize Green Bay not too big, so a lot of people gonna recognize me. But it’s a blessing just to be able to be around people that care about you … for me it’s just being able to show my face and show that I love being here.”

Matthew Golden Already Falling in Love With Green Bay

The Packers felt they didn't have enough explosion in the receiver room, and Golden is someone who can add that.

When speaking about Golden, Love said, "Just the start we’ve had … he looks like a stud, looks like a very polished receiver.”

Golden is known for being a fluid and smooth route runner with the body control to make contested catches. He also ran a 4.29 40-yard dash. The traits are all there for the Texas product to be a valuable weapon for Green Bay.

And aside from looking the part on the field, he's starting to embrace the culture around the town. It's all about football in Green Bay, and people around will know who plays on the team. Considering the draft was in Green Bay this year and Golden was a WR drafted in the first round, he is going to be a well-known player in the community.

That quickly was felt by the young pass catcher, and he's loving every second of it.

