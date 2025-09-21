Matthew Golden Gave Packers the Full Rookie Experience in Week 3

The Green Bay Packers wanted to find an alpha receiver all offseason, and they explored plenty of options. While there were some more high-profile players available, the Packers' biggest move came during the NFL Draft when they selected Matthew Golden with the 22nd overall pick.

Golden’s skill set was enough to make Packers fans excited. But his status as the team’s first receiver taken in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002 sent expectations to another level.

While it’s fair to be bullish on Golden’s future, it can be hard to remember he’s still a rookie. That’s why Golden gave fans a big reminder on Sunday, making a pair of plays typical of the learning curve in the NFL and also an impact play that could leave them believing a breakout is around the corner.

Golden Flashes Potential and Growing Pains During Career Day vs. Browns

Golden’s roller coaster run came on one drive when he didn’t field a punt in the fourth quarter. According to Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire, the punt hit at the 22-yard line and took a Cleveland bounce, rolling all the way to the Green Bay 2-yard line and pinning them against their own end zone.

After an incomplete pass by Jordan Love, Golden missed a block on a 2nd-and-10 that held Josh Jacobs to a two-yard gain. The pair of mental errors were enough to send any Packers’ fans blood pressure skyrocketing, but Golden atoned for it on the next play, hauling in a 34-yard reception to keep the drive going.

The Packers didn’t score on the drive and if Golden had fielded the punt, Green Bay could have been in field goal range for a game they ultimately lost 13-10. But it also showed the type of deep threat ability Golden has flashed through his first three games.

Golden hadn’t done much through the first two games, catching two passes for 16 yards. But there have been a pair of missed connections, including a Love overthrow that glanced off Golden’s fingertips in the Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. The rookie also had a career day with four catches for 52 yards, but also couldn’t get a first down on back-to-back jet sweeps in the fourth quarter before Love threw an interception that let Cleveland get back in the game.

There will be a day when Golden feels more comfortable and lives up to the hype that Packers fans have placed on him. But Sunday’s performance was a reminder there will be ups and downs as he navigates his rookie season.

