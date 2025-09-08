Matthew Golden Facing New Injury Obstacle After Packers Debut

The Green Bay Packers got the best of their NFC North rival on Sunday by looking like the dominant side throughout their 27-13 victory over the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.

While it certainly felt good to knock off the defending division champs to start the 2025 campaign, one look at the injury report from Monday is enough to make fans quite nervous heading into a Thursday Night Football matchup in Landover, MD, against the Washington Commanders. One name in particular that appeared on the injury report was first-round draft pick Matthew Golden, as the rookie WR is dealing with an ankle issue that left him limited on Monday.

Playing a game on a short week is tough enough. Having to do that on the road with an injury report as lengthy as the one released by the Packers on Monday only makes it a steeper climb for Green Bay.

Packers Rookie WR Matthew Golden (Ankle) Limited Ahead of Week 2

The numbers themselves don't tell the whole story when it comes to Golden's NFL debut. Any fan can look at a box score and see two receptions for 16 yards and write off the performance as being meaningful. If you paid attention to the action itself, however, you would know that is anything but the case.

Golden's first career reception went for 11 yards to move the sticks on third down and keep a drive alive for Green Bay's offense. Just a handful of plays later, the Packers found the end zone as Tucker Kraft reeled in a 15-yard touchdown catch to get Green Bay on the board first.

The Commanders aren't exactly the Lions when debating who the top threats in the NFC are this season. With that being said, they are no pushover and are more than talented enough to give Green Bay trouble in a hostile environment, with the Packers coming off a short week of practice.

Now, Golden will need to find a way to get as close to 100% healthy as possible in-season to help the Packers continue their hot start to the 2025 campaign. With Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks also listed on the injury report released on Monday, Green Bay will need as many of its options as it can on the outside in uniform and available to play.

As the season advances, Golden's production should rise. He is too important a weapon on the outside not to find ways to get him involved, even after Christian Watson ultimately returns from injury. Would fans have loved to see him reel in more than two catches in his regular-season debut? Without question. The plays he made this past Sunday directly impacted winning, though, which is the most important thing at this stage of his promising career.

Now, the hope is that Golden is healthy enough to give it another go this Thursday night in front of a national TV audience.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: