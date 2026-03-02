Matthew Golden Better Hope New Romeo Doubs Rumor Comes True

For the first time in over two decades, the Green Bay Packers used a first-round pick on a wide receiver. Matthew Golden's otherworldly speed made him an intriguing selection, and expectations are sky-high for the Texas star.

Golden had a tough rookie season. He showed flashes, but head coach Matt LaFleur kept him on a short leash. Also, he took a back seat to Romeo Doubs first and to Christian Watson later when he was cleared to return from injury.

His fortune might change in year two, though, as he may have less competition for touches. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, Doubs is one of the Buffalo Bills' primary offseason targets.

Matthew Golden Can Soar Without Romeo Doubs

"Rival teams expect Buffalo to strongly address wide receiver in the coming weeks," Fowler reported. "And multiple league executives are linking Rashid Shaheed or Romeo Doubs to the Bills. Alec Pierce will most likely be out of their price range," Fowler wrote.

Doubs led the team in targets (85), receptions (55), receiving yards (724), and was tied for the most touchdown catches (6). Golden, on the other hand, was tied for sixth in targets (44), sixth in receptions (29), fourth in receiving yards (361), and failed to get to the end zone in his first year in the league.

The second-year pro will benefit greatly from Doubs' departure. Star tight end Tucker Kraft will look to pick up where he left off last season, but there are no guarantees that he will return to his former level after suffering a major knee injury. As for Christian Watson, he should be the primary pass catcher, but he cannot be trusted to stay healthy.

Doubs has been vocal about his desire to run it back in Green Bay. Gery Woelfel, editor of the Woelfel's Press Box, reported that the Packers could also try to bring him back, but that will be way easier said than done.

According to Over The Cap, the Packers are currently $4 million over the salary cap. They can free some cap space by parting ways with Elgton Jenkins, Rashan Gary, or Aaron Banks, and they can also restructure some deals.

Spotrac projects Doubs' market value to be a four-year, $48 million contract, with an average annual value of $12 million. He's more than worth that type of money after being the most reliable -- and healthy -- pass catcher in Green Bay since he entered the league. Still, after using a first-round selection on Golden, this team might be better off committing to their young gun and using that money to address other areas of need.

