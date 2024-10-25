Matt LaFleur Throws Shade at Brett Favre in Latest Remarks
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are on a three-game winning streak and have improved to 5-2 for the season. In the ultra-competitive NFC North, however, they can't take their foot off the gas. They still need to improve on both ends of the field and that includes the play of Jordan Love.
Despite the Packers offense clicking, putting up at least 24 points in each of Love's five starts, and ranking seventh in the league, the star quarterback's performance hasn't been as convincing as some fans had hoped for.
The biggest reason for that has been the interceptions. In five games, Love has already thrown eight interceptions, on pace for more than double the number from last season. He is also on pace for 45 passing touchdowns for the season, so it's hard to argue that the turnovers have been a major problem.
But naturally, this has drawn comparisons to Packers legend Brett Favre who still has the most interceptions in NFL history by a significant margin after having multiple seasons where he had more interceptions than touchdowns.
Head coach Matt LaFleur finally addressed these comparisons on Friday, per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. While defending Love, he ended up throwing some shade at Favre.
"Hopefully we can put him in better situations so he’s not throwing picks, so all you talking heads out there can ease on the Brett Favre comparisons.”"- Packers HC Matt LaFleur
This comment is obviously a tongue-in-cheek one. The Packers would be thrilled if Love had a career resembling that of Favre's. The Packers legend won three straight MVPs and led Green Bay to a Super Bowl.
Love likes to take some risks in his deep throws, but he has generally been impressively accurate. LaFleur doesn't seem to think that there is an issue there and takes responsibility for the picks. It is hard to argue with the results so all Packers fans can do is sit back and enjoy the ride.