5 Packers Heating Up After Slow Start
The Green Bay Packers have strung together three straight wins, shaking off their slow start and finding a rhythm as they approach the halfway point of the 2024 NFL season.
Their recent success isn’t just about scheme adjustments—it’s about individual players stepping up and making an impact. While the early weeks left some questions about certain performances, the following five players are heating up after slow starts.
Eric Wilson
The Packers’ linebacker rotation needs to be addressed. With Quay Walker struggling to find consistency, Green Bay should lean more heavily on rookie Edgerrin Cooper. However, veteran linebacker Eric Wilson deserves some love too. After being mostly a bit player to start the season—logging 15 or fewer snaps in five of the team’s first seven games—Wilson stepped up in a big way in Week 7.
When Walker exited early with a head injury, Wilson was called upon to fill the void, and he made the most of the opportunity. Playing a season-high 56 snaps, Wilson delivered three quarterback pressures, including two sacks, and added four stops. He also held his own in coverage, helping to minimize the damage the Texans could inflict through the air.
This performance showed exactly what the Packers need—a veteran linebacker who can disrupt the pocket and clean up mistakes in the run game. Wilson’s ability to deliver in smaller roles earlier in the season hinted at his potential, but Week 7 marked his first significant showing with extended playing time.
Now, the Packers face a decision. Wilson has earned the chance to build on his recent momentum and become a regular part of the rotation. With Walker’s inconsistency and Cooper still developing, Wilson could provide much-needed stability to a defense that’s beginning to click. The question is whether Green Bay will give him the reps to keep rolling.