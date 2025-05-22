Matt LaFleur Speaks Out on Packers WR Reunion That Didn't Happen

The Green Bay Packers have long put the Davante Adams era behind the franchise. As great as the receiver is, it was a poor choice to leave the Packers to join forces with Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams would land with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets for the end of the 2024 season before signing with the Los Angeles Rams in the 2025 offseason. It has been quite a journey for one of the most accomplished receivers in Green Bay history.

Recently, NFL pundit Kay Adams sat down with Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur. Adams wasted no time asking the head coach if a reunion was considered. The Packers head coach offered a very nonspecific answer, "I think anytime you have a player of that caliber there are definitely conversations that go into it." The coach went on to expound on his respect for Adams and the player he has become.

Were the Green Bay Packers Ever Seriously Considering a Davante Adams Reunion?

The head coach furthered his praise of the receiver, offering that Adams was "the ultimate competitor" and approached any practice "like it's gameday." Still, Green Bay fans have no real answer as to whether or not a reunion was attempted by either side. It would have been the perfect veteran presence to add for quarterback Jordan Love. However, the team did bring in an exciting addition in rookie receiver Matthew Golden.

Davante Adams will continue his search for a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams. It isn't a bad career move to join Matthew Stafford and the team that was the closest to beating the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles. In truth, the Rams were the only team in Philly's playoff run anywhere close to competing against the loaded roster.

Adams now has a chance to play with another legendary quarterback after the early part of his career was defined by his chemistry with Aaron Rodgers. For Green Bay, it is an interesting story that begs an obvious question, the fan base still doesn't have an answer for.

