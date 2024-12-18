Matt LaFleur Shares Notable Update on Defender Who Missed SNF Game
The Green Bay Packers are one of the healthier teams in the NFL at this point in the season (knock on wood). Despite that, they do have a few injuries to key players.
Among those injuries is nickel cornerback Javon Bullard. Bullard sustained an ankle injury in the Packers' Week 15 loss to the Detroit Lions. While Bullard dodged a season-ending injury, he ended up in a walking boot, which caused him to miss last Sunday's game. Head coach Matt LaFleur provided an update on Bullard during his Tuesday press conference.
LaFleur told the media, " He's definitely moving around the facility better, but that doesn't mean he can go out and play a football game.", according to USA Today's Ryan Wood.
While LaFleur made it pretty clear that Bullard is likely not going to play this week it's good to hear he's moving in the right direction. Keisean Nixon will continue to fill in for Bullard this upcoming Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.
Last week, Nixon allowed an 83.3% completion percentage when targeted (five completions on six targets). Although that seems bad, it's not too different from how Bullard's stats look in most games this season.
Nevertheless, Bullard is an ascending rookie, so his struggles are a bit more acceptable. While rushing Bullard back is not smart, hopefully, he will be back for the Packers' showdown with the Vikings in Week 17.