Matt LaFleur Open Door for Matthew Golden Opportunity He Can't Squander

The Green Bay Packers will play their first game since Tucker Kraft went down with a season-ending knee injury on Monday night when they battle the Philadelphia Eagles. With no moves made to add reinforcements at the trade deadline, the void Kraft’s torn ACL leaves behind will have to be filled by the players already inside the building, likely putting pressure on the team’s key playmakers.

Many have speculated that Luke Musgrave will be the one to step up and fill the role but head coach Matt LaFleur seems to have other ideas. While the former second-round pick could be a part of the team’s gameplan without Kraft, LaFleur hinted to Packers team writer Weston Hodkiewicz that “Everybody has to pull a little bit more and do a little bit more. It’s not just on one position group.”

LaFleur’s comments make sense considering the depth the team has at receiver. But while Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson could be the key beneficiaries, it’s also a massive opportunity for Matthew Golden to live up to the hype as a first-round draft pick.

Packers Rookie Matthew Golden Needs to Take Advantage After Tucker Kraft's Injury

Golden was many fans’ choice to fill the void the Packers had for an alpha receiver. But instead of the rookie stepping up, it was Kraft who took the role and ran with it. Kraft is currently first on the team with 489 receiving yards and six touchdowns and also ranks second in receptions as the Packers try to figure out life without him.

While Golden was beginning to emerge in the middle of the season with 16 catches for 233 yards in a four-game stretch from Week 3 to Week 6, his usage has tanked in the past two weeks with five catches for 13 yards on five targets.

The return of Christian Watson has taken some of his target share in the past two weeks. But it’s also clear that Golden isn’t doing anything with the chances he’s getting. WIth Jayden Reed working his way back from collarbone and foot injuries, there’s a chance Golden could lose even more targets unless he answers the bell in Kraft’s absence.

Monday night’s game against the Eagles could be Golden’s best chance to do that. The Eagles have been dealing with cornerback problems all season and will break in two new corners—Michael Carter II and former Packer Jaire Alexander—who have spent just over a week in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s system.

It would be unrealistic to expect Golden to dominate in the intermediate areas of the field like Kraft did before his injury. But if he can take advantage of a potential mistake, Golden may have the chance to remind LaFleur what he can do, presenting a big opportunity for the rookie moving forward.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: