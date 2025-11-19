Ex-Packer-Turned-Viking Could Disrupt Green Bay's Week 12

The Green Bay Packers are in the middle of the NFC playoff picture, entering Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings with a record of 6-3-1. While the Vikings sit in last place in the NFC North, it’s a crucial matchup the Packers must have to stay in the race, but some familiar faces could be getting in the way of that.

One of those faces could be Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson. After spending the last three years in Green Bay as a reserve and special teams ace, Wilson is having one of the best years of his career during his second tour in Minnesota and could be a big problem for the Packers on Sunday.

Eric Wilson Could Be the Vikings’ Unlikely Gamewrecker vs. Packers

The Packers Wire’s Zack Kruse broke down Wilson’s 2025 season, which came after he signed a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Vikings last spring. Coming into Sunday’s game, Wilson leads Minnesota in run stops (26), forced fumbles (three), and total tackles (70). The linebacker also has nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks on 19 quarterback pressures, and eight special teams tackles.

Some of Wilson’s performances shouldn’t come as a surprise to Packers fans. While he was mostly a reserve during his time in Green Bay, he started 12 games last season, collecting 72 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and a pair of sacks. Even before coming to the Packers in 2022, he had his best season in 2020 as a member of the Vikings, logging 122 total tackles, eight tackles for loss with three sacks and three interceptions.

When looking at Sunday’s game, there are a few ways that Wilson could get involved. The Packers are a run-heavy offense and could be without Josh Jacobs after the rusher suffered a knee contusion during last week’s win over the New York Giants. While Green Bay is welcoming MarShawn Lloyd back to practice, it’s unlikely he would play against the Vikings, leaving Wilson, one of the Vikings’ best run defenders, tasked with stopping backups Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks.

Wilson’s special teams prowess could also be a factor. According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson’s 90.4 special teams grade ranks fifth among qualifiers and fourth among players with over 100 special teams snaps. Green Bay’s special teams unit has been a glaring issue this season, ranking 18th with 25.4 yards per kick return and last with 5.3 yards per punt return, to go along with allowing a blocked field goal and an extra point.

With Wilson doing something of everything, he’s a player the Packers need to plan for ahead of a critical divisional matchup on Sunday. If not, Wilson could be the unlikely gamewrecker for a Vikings team that could use a lift and come away with an upset victory at Lambeau Field in Week 12.

