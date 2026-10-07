Matt LaFleur needs to remain on hot seat even after a Week 4 win

The Green Bay Packers extending head coach Matt LaFLeur on the heels of a wildcard round collapse in the 2025 season hasn't aged well heading into the next season. Green Bay managed an ugly Week 1 collapse and followed this up with an underwhelming win before getting blown off the field by a previously winless Atlanta Falcons team. This brings us to Sunday and the Packers finding a way to escape with a 17-14 win over Tampa Bay.

It was as underwhelming a win as fans have seen in quite some time with credit being due to the inexperience of Tampa's rookie quarterback. With this in mind, it is fair to continue to question LaFleur and point out if this season continues to fall in the wrong direction the head coach should feel his seat growing increasingly warm. As a reminder, since Aaron Rodgers departed the franchise has one lone playoff win with a trio of frustrating losses under LaFleur.

Not only is there a lack of playoff results, but a regular season offense that was once incredibly reliable has been grinding and difficult to watch. There is reason to wonder what exactly LaFleur does well as the offense is struggling and the late-game coaching has been beyond frustrating over the last year.

There simply is no way around the fact that the moment the Packers acquired Micah Parsons the expectation turned to a Super Bowl run. It was a move to push your chips to the center of the table and while the defender remains on the shelf this isn't causing the clear offensive struggles.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur Should Feel His Seat Growing Increasingly Warm During Slow Start

LaFleur is supposed to be the offensive engine driving the Packers and the talent is unquestionably in place to have far better results. Even with the offensive line questions and loss of Josh Jacobs, you still have a deep roster of playmakers and one of the league's most talented starters in Jordan Love. It doesn't help matters that Green Bay's hated rival has won back-to-back games with backup quarterbacks starting as Chicago has been without Caleb Williams.

Credit is due for the coaching job and this makes the situation the Packers are in all the more maddening. Fans are truly starting to wonder whether or not LaFleur is the answer to help Green Bay accomplish the ultimate goal. If this season were to fall apart that opinion will reach a fever pitch and make it undeniable not to consider making a change.

It will be interesting to watch how LaFleur navigates the next weeks as Green Bay is getting ready for incredibly important matchups against the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys. No question, two more rough weeks and it will be time for a serious discussion.