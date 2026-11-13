Matt LaFleur has turned Packers offense into feared unit

When the Green Bay Packers started out the 2026 season 1-2 and did so in ugly fashion, it was fair to wonder if the seat of head coach Matt LaFleur was growing warm. It was a fair question on the heels of a playoff collapse to the Chicago Bears after controlling the first three quarters. All of a sudden, without Aaron Rodgers factored in, fans began to question the playoff record and whether or not LaFleur did any one thing at an elite level. This is a question that has been answered, as LaFleur has turned the Green Bay offense into one to be feared.

The Packers lack the benefit of a consistent run game or a healthy offensive line and are still incredibly explosive. This was on full display against Mike Vrabel's defense as Green Bay finished with 45 points and easily could've scored more if they kept their foot on the gas throughout the entire game. Jordan Love threw a trio of touchdown passes while Matthew Golden and Christian Watson both toasted the Patriots secondary.

All of a sudden the Packers have gone from an NFC question mark to a team that the rest of the league must fear. This is undeniably going to garner the attention of the rest of the conference and demand the Packers be handed a new level of respect.

It is fun to imagine just how elite the offense might be if the offensive line had the benefit of full health or there was any run game to speak of. Accomplishing what the Packers have without these benefits speaks to the genius of LaFleur and a head coach whose job is no longer in any question.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur Deserves More Credit for Offensive Accomplishments

Giving Love MVP hype and credit for the presence the quarterback has been is unquestionably easy. What is far less obvious is understanding the coaching adjustments made and the clear need for LaFleur to continue to make changes as the Packers are still just scratching the surface when you look at the current potential if the run game were to be fixed.

For LaFleur, this is the deepest into the season the head coach has gotten with Love and still have great reason to feel they haven't yet reached their peak and could become a Super Bowl champion. The offense is that special and explosive, able to win in a myriad of ways and leaning on a star receiving tandem that appears unstoppable.

LaFleur has done an incredible job turning around his fortunes and giving the team something to lean on as they continue to build out a complete unit and prove that this season can end with hoisting the Lombardi.