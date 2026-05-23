Matt LaFleur has obvious final piece waiting in free agency

Much has been made in the 2026 offseason about the Green Bay Packers' loss of depth at the receiver position. This is understandable, with the loss of Romeo Doubs in free agency standing out as the most glaring example. It didn't help matters that the Packers followed this up with a trade of Dontayvion Wicks, leaving a clear void that is yet to be filled. With this in mind, Green Bay has the perfect chance to make a final offseason move and add current free agency receiver, Deebo Samuel.

The aging receiver might not be the force he once was, but remains an incredibly productive option. In the 2025 season, Samuel finished with 727 receiving yards and five touchdowns. These are the exact type of numbers the Packers would benefit from adding with the current questions around the team's depth chart.

Matthew Golden is expected to take a leap and become the team's primary option at the position. Still, your second weapon will be Christian Watson, who hasn't completed a season without missing time due to injury. This makes it clear that Samuel can step in and fit into Matt LaFleur's offense, being capable of stepping into a number of roles.

If Watson were to miss time with injury or Golden doesn't live up to expectations, the Packers have an answer rostered. Even if things go perfectly according to plan, you have an elite third option that will help Love take the next step in his career.

Packers Should Consider Signing Deebo Samuel as Team's Final Offseason Move

Samuel can be utilized in a number of roles lining up all over the field and offering value as a potential backfield option. This will bring out the best of LaFleur's offensive creativity and give Love a much-needed weapon in the 2026 season. Tucker Kraft's timeline to return remains unknown, and it will likely take the tight end time to regain his confidence and get up to speed.

This all adds up to the Packers having every reason to make a meaningful addition to the position. Signing Samuel doesn't come with strings or lofty expectations, but gives you top-shelf potential without any of the unwanted attention or risks.

Shying away from Tyreek Hill or Stefon Diggs with the off-the-field concerns and noise the current free agents generate makes a level of sense. This leads to the next best option, adding a player capable of contributing without demanding stories or putting additional pressure on Love. This fits Samuel perfectly and points to a signing the Packers should actively explore in the next weeks of the offseason.