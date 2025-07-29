Matt LaFleur Guarantees Packers Rookie Reaches His Ceiling

The Green Bay Packers made eight selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, and one of the picks made on Day 3 has already made a major impression on head coach Matt LaFleur.

More times than not, once you hit the third day of the NFL Draft, teams are drafting more for potential upside rather than anything else in rounds 4-7. That is what makes LaFleur's latest comments regarding one of this year's selections from that day so interesting to see this early in the training camp process.

This praise is certainly great to see but it also raises the stakes for the defender. He has the eye of the coaching staff now. He must do everything in his power to keep Green Bay's opinion of him a favorable one.

LaFleur Guarantees Packers Rookie Barryn Sorrell Reaches His Ceiling

To say that rookie 4th-round pick Barryn Sorrell has left a positive impression on LaFleur and the coaching staff since arriving in Green Bay could be an understatement. The edge rusher out of the University of Texas was the team's selection with the No. 124 overall pick, but has carried himself like a seasoned veteran, something that has stood out to LaFleur.

Matt LaFleur says Barryn Sorrell will absolutely reach his ceiling based on his character and the work that he puts in. — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) July 29, 2025

In 49 appearances with the Longhorns during his collegiate career, Sorrell racked up 132 total tackles, 26.0 of which came for a loss, and 15.5 quarterback sacks. Those efforts intrigued the Packers enough to select the defender as a primary backup for Lukas Van Ness.

If he is to "absolutely" reach his ceiling, as LaFleur predicts, this will be another late-round win for the Packers in the NFL Draft. Something no good team can get enough of. With Van Ness entering the second-to-last year of his rookie deal, it will be intriguing to see just what Sorrell can accomplish with the opportunities he receives.

One way or another, though, LaFleur appears to be convinced Green Bay's front office landed him a special talent and even greater person.