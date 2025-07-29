Packers Releasing Jaire Alexander Looks Even Better in 2nd Week of Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers are full steam ahead on the 2025 season. We've turned the page onto Week 2 of training camp, and pads are on, adding more intensity to these practices.

During Monday's practice, CB Nate Hobbs seemingly hurt RB MarShawn Lloyd when making a low tackle. Granted, it wasn't anything malicious, but it came after head coach Matt LaFleur said that Hobbs needed to scale things back in practice.

While the biggest problem with Hobbs currently is his physicality in practice, that addition continues to look better following the news around former CB Jaire Alexander. According to Jason B. Hirschhorn, Alexander didn't practice on Monday due to swelling in his right knee. He'll have his knee drained and is expected to return to practice on Tuesday.

Former Packers CB Jaire Alexander Already Dealing With Knee Problems on New Team

After months of trade speculation, the Packers decided to release Alexander before he inked a one-year, $4 million deal with the Ravens.

Injuries were the biggest reason why Green Bay wanted Alexander to restructure his deal. The Louisville product has missed at least 10 games in three of the last four seasons with the Packers. It still looks like that knee is giving him problems and was likely something Green Bay knew would flare up again.

That isn't ideal for Alexander, considering it's been the offseason. After one week of practice, his knee is swelling up and needs to be drained. That problem isn't going to disappear overnight and will likely be an issue all throughout the season.

Being available to play is the most important thing for any player, and if they can't achieve that, it doesn't matter how talented they are.

While Alexander had other offers on the market, signing for just $4 million is low, especially since he made $23 million for Green Bay last season. The injury concerns lowered his price, but Baltimore was willing to take that risk.

Yes, we haven't seen any meaningful games get played yet, but this development around Alexander has to make Green Bay content with their decision to part ways with him. They couldn't deal with another season filled with Alexander's injury problems, which is why they signed Hobbs to a four-year, $48 million deal.

Hobbs has been all over the field through camp and looks like he'll be a solid contributor in the secondary. And that's exactly what Green Bay needs for the 2025 campaign.

