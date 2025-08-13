Packers Clear 1st Hurdle Right After Jordan Love's Unexpected Surgery

The last thing any NFL team wants to encounter during the preseason is any type of injury to their starting quarterback, let alone one that requires surgery.

That is the unfortunate scenario the Green Bay Packers found themselves in following an injury to Love's thumb on his non-throwing hand, which took place during the final play of his appearance in Green Bay's loss to the New York Jets.

To ensure this wasn't an issue that lingered into the regular season, the Packers and Love decided that having surgery on the ligament now was the best course of action. Thankfully, it appears that was the right call to make, as Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that sources within the organization relayed that the procedure went "perfect."

A source said that quarterback Jordan Love's surgery went "perfect". The #Packers are hopeful he can do some things in practice next week, but his first game action won't be until the regular-season opener. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) August 12, 2025

With Love's surgery reportedly a great success, the expectation is that he will not miss any time during the regular season. Considering that the Packers will open the 2025 campaign with two straight games against playoff teams from last season, the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders, having Love available and ready to roll in Week 1 will be a win for Green Bay.

As long as the former first-round pick can return to the practice field within a week to get any work in, there shouldn't be much concern about Love being overly rusty when the Packers come out of the tunnel at Lambeau Field for their regular-season opener.

Love will end the preseason having gone 1-of-5 for seven passing yards. He was also sacked once for a short loss on the play. Given the experience he already has under center during the regular season and the playoffs, having Love healthy and ready to go is far more important to Green Bay right now than whatever reps he's missing by being sidelined from camp now.

With Josh Jacobs behind him, Tucker Kraft working the seams, Christian Watson slowly but surely getting himself fully healthy following his injury, and draft picks Matthew Golden and Savion Williams lined up outside, Love should be walking into a great situation once Week 1 arrives.

