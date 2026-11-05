Matt LaFleur deserves more credit for wiping away Packers early-season doubts

The Green Bay Packers' 2026 season didn't start according to plan as the team collapsed in Week 1 and got off to an underwhelming start through the first four games. It was fair to question the job security of head coach Matt LaFleur as the team floundered coming off an incredibly frustrating 2025 playoff collapse. Wondering how warm the seat of the head coach might be was more than fair and pointed to pressure on the Green Bay leader to set the tone and find the right answers.

Very quietly, LaFleur has done just that, going 4-1 over his last five games, with the lone loss being to a Detroit Lions team that was unquestionably on the right side of some head-scratching calls. These wins included a blowout over the Chicago Bears and dominating the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football during a short week.

No question, LaFleur deserves immense credit for how he has dealt with the pressure. Doing so while you have zero answers in the run game and have an offensive line that has become the walking wounded only furthers the accomplishment. The Packers look the part of a playoff contender after falling flat the first three weeks of the season, and LaFleur deserves far more credit for the way this has been accomplished.

Leaning on the defense of Jonathan Gannon and the playmaking of Jordan Love there is a resilience that this roster has seemingly lacked in recent seasons. LaFleur's creativity and ability to create a capable offense and enable Love to make plays in the clutch deserves more credit and attention than Green Bay's head coach has gotten.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur Deserves Far More Credit for Green Bay's Turnaround

Much of the NFC North attention has been given to the flashier Chicago Bears or the surprise defense of the Minnesota Vikings. Brian Flores and Ben Johnson have received much of the coaching attention in the North, while what LaFleur is accomplishing with far less healthy talent is the more imrpessive accomplistment.

For Green Bay, it simply makes it easier to continue to embrace the role of the disrespected underdog. This includes a head coach whose playoff record has been questioned since the departure of Aaron Rodgers and had found his seat growing increasingly warm before the recent surge.

It will be interesting to watch if this team continues to exceed expectations and the heights thye may reach when the offensive line is closer to full health and star defender Micha Parsons is back in the lineup. No question, the degree of difficulty for LaFleur has been overlooked and underrated as the head coach found ways to turn the season around and win.