Matt LaFleur Clearly Wants Packers to Trade for Star on Trade Block

The Green Bay Packers made the postseason for two straight seasons, but they haven't been able to make it past the Divisional round.

Last season, Green Bay was sent packing by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round and has used the offseason to make upgrades to its team.

Despite that, head coach Matt LaFleur is still looking for ways to get better players on the club. He was a guest on the "Up & Adams" show on Tuesday and said he's open to adding a pass rusher after being asked that by Kay Adams.

He said, "Do whatever you gotta do to bring in as many good players in as possible, cause I know one thing, great players make great coaches."

Adams then added, "Sack leaders are great players."

And these statements immediately make Cincinnati Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson come to mind.

Matt LaFleur is Open to Adding Another Pass Rusher

Hendrickson is in a contract dispute with the Bengals and is looking for a new deal. He is reportedly open to sitting out games with that new contract, and Green Bay would be wise to check in on the price to land him.

Over eight seasons, he has compiled 220 total tackles, 71 TFLs, and 77 sacks. Last season, he led the league in sacks (17.5), which was his second straight season with at least 17 sacks. Hendrickson has also made the Pro Bowl for the last four seasons.

The Packers could use another impactful force off the edge, and Hendrickson is someone who could provide that. Even though they were tied for sixth in the league in sacks (45) last season, they didn't have a single player record more than 7.5 sacks.

Hendrickson is the type of game wrecker that would transform Green Bay's defense, and LaFleur sounds like he would be thrilled with that type of addition. Let's see if he pushes for it and Green Bay can add one of the best pass rushers in the game.

