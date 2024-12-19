Matt LaFleur Changes His Tone About Beef With Lions Fan
The Green Bay Packers own a 10-4 record with the NFL schedule turning to Week 16. The Packers got back in the win column last week, as they went on the road to play the Seattle Seahawks 30-13 on Sunday Night Football.
They are two games back of first place in the NFC North and have firm control of their own playoff destiny. This team will be playing postseason football despite being the youngest team in the league.
Green Bay has shown its ability to play with the top teams in the league. Even though they've lost both games to the Detroit Lions this year, they are hoping to get another crack at them in the playoffs.
Back in Week 14, the Packers went to Ford Field but fell to the Lions 31-29. Prior to the game, a fan wearing a Brian Branch jersey stepped on the field and made his way over to the Packers sideline to talk trash. That upset LaFleur since he believed that security should have stepped in.
Following the game, it was announced that the fan got his season tickets revoked after the verbal altercation.
LaFleur made an appearance on 97.3 "The Game" and he changed his tone regarding that fan.
Packers News: Matt LaFleur Hopes Fan Gets Back in the Building
Since some time has passed, LaFleur's feelings toward the situation have changed. He expressed that he hopes the fan would be allowed back into the building.
"Hopefully they let him back in the building."- Matt LaFleur
LaFleur said that it's fine for fans to trash talk from the stands but stepping onto the field is entirely different. Talking from your seat is friendly banter, but a line was crossed on that night.
He added that he's used to seeing Packer fans, no matter what stadium they walk into. That was very clear in the win against the Seattle Seahawks, where you heard "Go Pack Go" at different times during the game.
Even though that situation rubbed LaFleur the wrong way at first, the 45-year-old turned the page. The Lions decided it was the right call to take away his access to the stadium but we'll have to see if they change their mind as time continues to pass.
