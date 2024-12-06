Matt LaFleur Calls Out Lions' Security After Crushing Loss on Thursday Night Football
By Joe Summers
The Packers suffered a brutal 34-31 loss to the Lions on the final play of regulation on Thursday Night Football, though the contest featured one of the more interesting pre-game moments in recent memory.
Matt LaFleur had words with a Detroit fan on the field prior to the matchup, and his comments after the defeat illustrate the curiosity of the moment.
As LeFleur put it, he'd never been part of a moment like that before a game.
Matt LaFleur Calls Out Lions Security After Loss
Apparently, a fan wearing a Brian Branch jersey made his way onto the Green Bay sideline and started talking to LaFleur and the players. Unsurprisingly, they weren't fond of the interaction. It had no true bearing on the outcome, yet was a still a strange moment.
Speaking to reporters following the game, LaFleur expressed his displeasure with the way things were handled.
He pointed out that security usually handles those situations better and LaFleur certainly has a point. Typically, fans don't make it to the opposing team's sideline. Somehow, this individual managed to get to the Packers.
Luckily, nothing significant happened and the incident ended without chaos. That doesn't mean the matchup ended well for Green Bay, who is now virtually locked into a Wild Card spot in the playoffs should they stay in the hunt.
There's no reason to be upset with the Packers, who nearly pulled off a fantastic win. Even still, it's hard not to think this represented a missed opportunity. LaFleur would've liked security to step in, just as Packers fans would've liked the defense to slow the Lions down on that game-winning drive.
Either way, everything remains in front of Green Bay and the team proved they can hang with the best teams in the NFC.
More Green Bay Packers News: