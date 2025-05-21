Matt LaFleur Breaks Big News on Unemployed Ex-Packers QB

The Green Bay Packers have their eyes on the 2025 season. Matt LaFleur is one of the brightest coaches in the league, as the Packers have made the playoffs five times under his guidance.

While the Packers have Jordan Love as their franchise QB going forward, former Packer Aaron Rodgers is still on the market. LaFleur spoke about Rodgers on the "Up & Adams" Show. Although he wasn't in contact with Mike Tomlin or Arthur Smith regarding Rodgers, he's confident he will end up in Pittsburgh.

He said, "I fully expect him to be a Pittsburgh Steeler.”

Matt LaFleur Thinks Aaron Rodgers Lands With the Steelers

We are in May, and Rodgers still hasn't made a decision on where he will play football in 2025. All signs do point to the Steelers being the landing spot, considering the team didn't make any siginificant moves at the position.

They allowed both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson to walk in free agency, leaving them searching for more at the position.

Rodgers' career post-Green Bay hasn't gone well. He got shipped to the New York Jets in 2023, but he tore his Achilles after four plays to kick off the 2023 season. He was able to return in 2024, yet it was an underwhelming campaign.

He completed 63% of his passes for 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. To the eye, these numbers look solid, but a lot of them came in garbage time. Let's say they were empty calorie stats. The Jets finished with a 5-12 record, and Rodgers got released to kick off the offseason.

We'll see if Rodgers even comes back, but if he does, all signs point to him going to the Steel City. If that does happen, Green Bay vs. Pittsburgh in Week 8 will have some extra juice.

