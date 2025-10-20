Josh Jacobs Saved the Packers from Disastrous Mistake Before Week 7 Game

The health of Josh Jacobs was a big question mark heading into Week 7 clash with the Arizona Cardinals. The Green Bay Packers' star running back had popped up on the injury report during the week with a calf injury and an illness, and was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday. He was eventually upgraded to a full participant, but was listed as questionable and a game-time decision for Sunday. Not only did Jacobs suit up, but he put together a gutsy performance to help seal the Packers' win.

After the game, Jacobs provided insight regarding what went down behind the scenes in his decision to play. Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com reported on Jacobs' remarks, which revealed that the organization didn't want him to play on Sunday, suggesting Jacobs had to "convince them." He then added that, "At the end of the day, I feel like you also gotta know who you’re talking to. I’m one of them guys, man, if I feel like I can (play) and I’m not gonna hurt the team by trying to play, then I’m gonna play."

Jacobs Saves Packers by Convincing Team to Play Him Despite Injury

This is the attitude that turns players into instant fan favorites. Jacobs has done plenty on the field to be one of the more beloved members of the team since last season, but this gritty approach is what makes him a true difference-maker. Not letting the Packers make a mistake by being too cautious with him, Jacobs was one of the main reasons Green Bay was able to mount a comeback.

It's safe to say that the Packers were not beating the Cardinals without Jacobs. When push came to shove, the offense trusted Jacobs in the most important part of the game, giving him the ball for three straight carries, resulting in his go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes left in regulation. Despite only being available for 31 offensive snaps due to his injury, Jacobs still ran the ball 13 times, recording 55 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the game, putting his TD total in the last three games at a whopping six.

For the season, Jacobs is now up to 414 yards and eight touchdowns. His average of 3.7 yards per carry is leaving some to be desired, but his relentlessness and effectiveness in the red zone still make him arguably the Packers' most important offensive weapon not named Jordan Love.

Love praised Jacobs after the game, calling him a "dawg", and adding, "We're going to get his all every time. He loves the game and finds ways to make big-time plays," per Packers.com editor Mike Spofford. The 27-year-old rusher is getting the recognition he deserves by his teammates, and Packers fans are lucky to have a player like Jacobs who is willing to give it all regardless of his physical status.

