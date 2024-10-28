Matt LaFleur Admits Harsh Truth About Lions Ahead of Week 9 Clash
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers gutted out an impressive win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday despite Jordan Love exiting the game early with an injury. Malik Willis managed to lead the team to their fourth straight victory to improve to 6-2 for the season. In the ultra-competitive NFC North, however, that is only good for second place behind the Detroit Lions.
The Packers have a chance to overtake the Lions as the two teams face one another in Week 9. Regardless of whether Jordan Love is able to play on Sunday, the Packers will have their hands full against a team that has won their fifth straight game with a 52-14 blowout over the Titans in Week 8.
In fact, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur admitted how hard of a task is awaiting them this week. Per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, the Packers head coach called the Lions "arguably the best team in the NFL."
NFL News: Matt LaFleur Calls the Lions "Best Team in the NFL"
LaFleur isn't entirely off base here. While most would categorize the undefeated and reigning champs Kansas City Chiefs as the best team in football, there is certainly an argument to be made for the Lions.
Under Dan Campbell, they are once again one of the best offenses in the league, ranking first in points. Defensively, they are eighth in terms of points and 20th in yards allowed. While those numbers may not seem dominant, they are better than they were on that end when they made the NFC championship game last season.
The Packers and the Lions split the season series last year, both teams winning on the road. Despite the Lions' strong start to the season, the Packers should still feel good about their chances at Lambeau Field over anybody. They just can't afford to dig themselves a hole early in the game as they did in their only home loss of the season against the Vikings.