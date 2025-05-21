Matt LaFleur Admits Harsh Truth About Packers' Biggest NFC Competition

The Green Bay Packers were one of three teams that made the playoffs last season from the NFC North. The Packers, Lions, and Vikings all participated in the postseason, with none of these clubs failing to make it past the divisional round.

Looking ahead to the 2025 season, the Packers want to take that step forward and become the top team in the division.

It will be difficult, considering how tough the division is, and head coach Matt LaFleur gave the Lions props.

During an appearance on the "Up & Adams" show, LaFleur said, "Detroit... right now, they're the class of the NFC."

Matt LaFleur Gives Lions Some Praise

That is certainly a bold statement, as the Lions didn't even win the Super Bowl last season. The Philadelphia Eagles did. Regardless, the Lions are one of the best teams in the NFL. In 2024, they went 15-2, a franchise best, while locking down the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Although they had Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn leave for head coaching gigs, the foundation of the team is still there. That group has given the Packers fits lately.

Detroit has beaten Green Bay in six of its last seven outings, including a season sweep during the 2024 season. LaFleur understands his team must be better against a division rival, and he believes they are the team to beat.

The Packers went 11-6 last season, and five of those losses came inside the division. In order to take that jump, Green Bay needs to take care of business inside the division, and that starts with taking down the defending NFC North champ.

Week 1 will give Green Bay the first chance to beat the Lions, as Detroit will travel to Lambeau Field to kick off the 2025 season.

The Packers' last win over the Lions came in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season, and they need that to shift next season in order for them to take the next step.

