MarShawn Lloyd Uncertainty Is High to Begin Week 15 Practice

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. With that, the question that's been lingering around Lloyd all year is once again at the forefront: when will he finally make his season debut?

It's been a roller coaster of emotions this campaign for Packer fans. For a stretch, the offense was collectively hovering around 100 rushing yards per game. Lloyd was badly needed at that point as Green Bay fans were yearning to see what he could bring to the running room. Josh Jacobs' return from injury has breathed life back into the group, though, quieting the anxiety, if not the curiosity. Jacobs has at least 74 rushing yards in four of his last five games.

The Packers want to know what they have in the room. Jacobs is still banged up, and while Wilson thrived in his absence, the Packers can't afford any lack of depth as the postseason arrives.

Head coach Matt LaFleur dropped a hint that the team could add Lloyd, defensive end Brenton Cox Jr., and defensive end/linebacker Collin Oliver to the roster before their 21-day window to return from the reserve injured lists expires.

“I would absolutely say there’s a chance,” LaFleur said of activating any or all of the three. “Those are discussions (Brian Gutekunst) and I are constantly having. Ultimately, we’re going to make the best decision for our football team.”

Matt LaFleur Won't Have Much Time to Integrate MarShawn Lloyd

LaFleur has preached patience when it comes to integrating Lloyd, Cox, and Oliver, saying, “I think it’s just to get them integrated back into practice and see where they’re at and take it one day at a time."

At this rate, with four games left, two against postseason teams like the Denver Broncos, who the Packers face in Week 15, and the Chicago Bears, and the others against the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings, there isn't much time to integrate these players.

Lloyd got preseason reps, which helps his case to be able to step in and contribute right away. Jacobs and Emmanuel Wilson will get looks ahead of him on the depth chart, though. When it comes to the postseason, Lloyd probably won't get anything but the occasional change-of-pace packages.

Packers fans would take that at this point. It's been an arduous few months wondering whether the 2024 third-round pick will return at all. If he can contribute in any way, that's a win for Green Bay as the team pushes for a first-round bye and NFC North crown over the final month of the season.

