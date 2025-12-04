MarShawn Lloyd Shows He's Not a Lost Cause for Packers with New Remarks

"The Day That Never Comes" by Metallica is a song with a title that appropriately describes the Green Bay Packers' MarShawn Lloyd experience this season.

Packers fans have been eager to see the former 2023 third-round running back take the field this season, as injuries have kept him sidelined all year. What's frustrating is that there wasn't any indication of when Lloyd would make his 2025 debut, at least until his 21-day practice window opened on Monday, leaving fans to wonder if he'll suit up before the season is over.

As gifted as Lloyd might be with the ball in his hands, no one can fault Packers fans for wondering if the franchise will move on from the oft-injured RB. There's only so long that people can withstand the "will he, won't he play?" back-and-forth experience, especially when it's hard to tell if he's any closer to his return than he was a few months ago. Fortunately, his latest comments do a lot to restore any lost faith in his outlook.

"I try to give my all, through everything I do. The coaches believe in me; they always say that they drafted me for a reason," Lloyd said on Wednesday (h/t @kellyhals). "And I'm ready to prove that, show them who they drafted and why they drafted me. Like I said, whenever my number's called, I'm willing to put on for this organization."

Latest MarShawn Lloyd Comments Should Fill Packers with Confidence

As disastrous as his campaign has been, it's great to see that Lloyd is in good spirits with a positive outlook. He clearly understands that the Packers believe in him, despite any outside noise and injury concerns, and it sounds like he'll do whatever it takes to prove their unwavering faith isn't for nothing.

Following his practice window opening, Lloyd was in the mix during Wednesday's practice as a limited participant, according to CBS Sports. What's interesting is that he was limited because of a calf injury and not the hamstring issue that has plagued him so far. He'll likely need to log a full participation before the week is over if he wants to play in Sunday's NFC North showdown against the rival Chicago Bears.

Lloyd's eventual return, especially if he's motivated by the coaching staff's belief in him, would provide a major boost to the Packers' backfield.

Although Josh Jacobs has been solid again this season (186 carries for 731 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns), the pecking order beyond him has been in flux. Emmanuel had a great performance as the starter in Week 12 (107 yards and 2 TDs on 28 carries), but received little action in last week's win over the Detroit Lions. Wilson's future role also isn't exactly secure, especially after Green Bay gave backfield touches to wideouts Bo Melton, Dontayvion Wicks, and Christian Watson last week.

If the Packers don't have total faith in Wilson, a returning Lloyd could emerge as the RB2 in Green Bay. The 24-year-old runner had only six carries for 15 yards in his lone regular-season outing last season; however, he more than proved himself by amassing 1,052 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns on 129 touches with the USC Trojans in 2023 — a season where he also averaged career-highs in yards per carry (7.1) and reception (17.8). If that efficiency can translate to the NFL level, Lloyd might end up living up to those Day 2 expectations that came when he was drafted.

It's going to be interesting to see how Lloyd finishes the season. He has until Dec. 22 to suit up, or else he'll be forced to sit out for the remainder of the season. The Packers have three games before that date, giving the sidelined RB multiple chances to reward LaFleur & Co.'s faith.

If Lloyd ends up playing a meaningful role in Green Bay down the stretch, "Hero of the Day" might be a more appropriate Metallica song for him.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: