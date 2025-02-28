Aaron Rodgers' Offseason Just Keeps Getting More Embarrassing

The offseason hasn’t been exciting for former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Earlier this week, the New York Jets informed the veteran quarterback that they are moving on.

With Rodgers set to become a free agent next month, the veteran quarterback began putting feelers out there on his next destination. The first team mentioned was the Los Angeles Rams, who weren’t sure about starting quarterback Matthew Stafford’s future with the team.

The Rams permitted Stafford to speak with other teams, which led to interest from the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders. While that was happening with Stafford, a report surfaced from Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News that Rodgers preferred to play for the Rams and would bring star wide receiver Davante Adams with him.

Sources tell the Daily News that Aaron Rodgers prefers to play for the #Rams and that the outgoing Jets QB would bring Davante Adams with him once the Jets receiver becomes a free agent.



That can only happen if Matthew Stafford gets traded. Enter #Giants GM Joe Schoen, who plans… pic.twitter.com/CN6LMRYT7Z — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) February 25, 2025

However, things did not work out for Rodgers as the Rams and Stafford reportedly agreed to a restructured deal on Friday, keeping him in Los Angeles. With LA out of the picture, Rodgers is still without a new team for 2025.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Giants are shifting their interest to Rodgers and have been discussing it all week in Indianapolis.

The New York Giants are now shifting their interest to Aaron Rodgers. They’ve been discussing it all week in Indy per sources. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) February 28, 2025

For Rodgers, this isn’t an ideal landing spot for next season. The Giants are one of the worst teams in the league and are nowhere near contender status in the NFC.

The 41-year-old QB is coming off a less than stellar 2024 season. He completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. However, the Jets finished the season with a 5-12 record.

If the former Packers quarterback were to go to the Giants, he could end up in the same spot record-wise or worse. For a quarterback that had so much success in Green Bay, that has not carried over since he left in 2023.

One would think there would be a strong market for Rodgers since this QB class isn’t the best, according to some draft analysts. However, not many teams are willing to take a chance on an older quarterback, who might be past his prime.

