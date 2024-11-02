Mark Murphy Confirms Big Packers Coaching Addition
The Green Bay Packers are 6-2 on the season and have a big-time collision against the Detroit Lions in Week 9. They are locked in on that matchup and seek to win their fifth game in a row.
While that is the focus of the players in the locker room, Green Bay's executive Mark Murphy answered some questions from fans. On the first Saturday of the month, Murphy responds to five questions. On Nov. 2, the Packers released his answers and he revealed they added Robert Saleh to the coaching staff.
Packers News: Mark Murphy Announces Robert Saleh is on the Coaching Staff
A fan asked Murphy if the team would be open to adding Saleh to the coaching staff and he said they have him as a consultant.
"Actually, as you may have already heard, we recently hired Robert as a consultant. I was very supportive of Matt hiring him. They have a long history together and I think it will be good for Robert and us. He will work primarily with our offense. Given his background as a defensive coach, he will be very helpful in terms of how teams will try to stop our offense."- Mark Murphy
Saleh first appeared on the sidelines during an Oct. 23 practice, which led to countless speculations. Head coach Matt LaFleur said that Saleh was helping the offense prepare for a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars but now that role will continue throughout the season.
Packer fans have been clamoring for this, and now it's official. Saleh was fired by the New York Jets on Oct. 8 but quickly found his way elsewhere. The relationship between LaFleur and Saleh goes way back. This gives him a chance to continue coaching in some magnitude in 2024 while giving the Packers' offense the perspective of a top-notch defensive mind.
