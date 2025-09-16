Malik Willis Trade Buzz Gets Serious After Packers' QB Workout

The Green Bay Packers have entered the conversation around the Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback situation. Joe Burrow is going to miss at least three months after being forced to undergo surgery. Malik Willis has starting experience and an exciting ceiling. The fit would make a lot of sense for a team that wants to make the playoffs and would otherwise have to rely on Jake Browning.

Noted Packers writer Jason B. Hirschhorn added to this buzz with a report that the Packers worked out veteran quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. While this could certainly be an audition for a potential QB3 role, the timing is certainly noteworthy. ESPN's Adam Schefter already reported that the Bengals are actively searching for an answer first in free agency. However, Willis would give the Bengals a far better chance of keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Packers Could Consider Trading Backup Quarterback Malik Willis to Help Solve Bengals Woes

Willis was drafted by the Titans and given a chance to assume the starting role. It was a complete mess, resulting in a quick benching before Green Bay added him as a reclamation project. And that is going well so far, with Willis having gone 2-0 while looking really good in two starts in place of the injured Jordan Love in 2024. The once promising prospect looked the part of a starting option in this league.

This underpins the speculation that Willis could be a potential upgrade over Browning. He may not play like Burrow or thrive in the same system, but Willis's ability to use his legs could go a long way to helping cover for one of the league's worst offensive lines. Willis flashed an ability to make plays with his feet in Green Bay and throw on the run.

Playing with Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase also makes a fill-in quarterback's job much easier, and Willis would have a real chance to win a handful of games and keep the Bengals in the playoff hunt long enough for Burrow to return near the end of the season.

For the Packers, it's a bit of a risky move, but also one worth exploring if you can add a valued draft pick in return. Love is playing at an MVP level and is overdue for some positive injury luck. Add in Green Bay's offensive coaching staff that can elevate any backup option, and cashing in on Willis in favor of a future pick is at least a consideration if the Bengals come calling.

