Jordan Love Continues to Build Super Bowl Expectations with MVP-worthy Performance

Jordan Love has is off to an incredible start to the 2025 season, helping push the Green Bay Packers to a 2-0 start. Thursday's 27-18 win over the Washington Commanders is the second straight win over a top NFC contender, making an early statement that the Packers are a team that must be considered among Super Bowl contenders. Not only this, but Love should be generating a level of MVP-buzz two games into the season. While it is a small sample size, Green Bay's quarterback is firmly in the conversation.

Love in his first two games has gone 35/53 for 480 yards with four touchdown passes and, most importantly, zero interceptions. While the passing yardage isn't eye-popping, this is due to the fact that the Packers are putting away teams so early. Both against the Lions and Commanders, the quarterback has lit it up early and was able to take a backseat in the second half of both games. This is ideal, but it does leave possible production on the table.

The improvement from the signal caller, along with the dominating defensive effort, has dreams of another Super Bowl continuing to build. A small piece of this the broadcast noted was that the trio of Bart Starr, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers all won a Super Bowl with Green Bay when they were 27. This is the same age Love will be before the 2025 season concludes. A fun side note that only adds to the incredible 2025 start.

When Love is locked in and able to avoid turning the ball over, there is no arguing he is among the league's elite. Right now, the ball is finding the open target in perfect time, with the quarterback continuing to show off an arm that can reach any part of the field. After a preseason injury, there was a concern that perhaps Love might be off to a hot start. Leaving no question that there should be a level of MVP-buzz for a unit that has been clearly the best team two weeks into the season.

No other franchise has offered the incredible level of quarterback play, defensive domination, and played back-to-back playoff contenders. Green Bay should be on everyone's radar as they prepare for what is a softer part of the 2025 schedule. Games against the Browns and Cowboys both appear incredibly winnable for two teams that both need a rebuild.

This leaves the NFC North in the Packers' control and gives Love a great chance to continue to pile up numbers and form an argument that he belongs both in the MVP conversation and among the league's elite.

