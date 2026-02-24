Malik Willis' Former GM Joining New Team Solidifies Likely Landing Spot

With Malik Willis slated to make significantly more than "backup money" in free agency, Green Bay Packers fans' interest in his future is more curiosity about where he will play than any sort of hopes of retaining him as the QB2. And the Miami Dolphins just made a big move to solidify themselves as the frontrunner for Willis' services.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Miami Dolphins are hiring former Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson as their Senior Personnel Executive. And this addition adds another element to Willis' chances of joining the Dolphins in free agency. Robinson was the driving force behind the Titans' taking Willis in the 2022 NFL draft.

Dolphins Hiring Jon Robinson Makes Malik Willis Signing More Likely

This is just the latest example of the Dolphins' interest in adding Willis. With Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan running the show in South Beach, they have made it clear they want to bring in their own quarterback. It's been revealed that the Dolphins will move on from Tua Tagovailoa by either trading or releasing him.

Whatever decision they make remains to be seen, but they will have a new quarterback under center. Robinson joining the Dolphins staff could bring a loud pro-Willis voice into the decision-making process.

Although things didn't work out for Robinson and Willis in Tennessee, the former GM loved the traits that the QB had. In three starts with the Titans, Willis was 35-of-66 (53%) for 350 yards, zero passing touchdowns, and three interceptions.

It wasn't going to work out in Tennessee, which is why he was traded to Green Bay. LaFleur was able to coach the former Liberty standout up, and he looked like a completely different quarterback. With the Packers, he was 70-of-89 (78.7%) for 972 passing yards and six passing touchdowns. He also racked up 261 rushing yards and three scores.

It's no secret he's flashed with the Packers, and with multiple former coaches/executives in the building with the Dolphins, you can see why they'll be interested in adding Willis to the fold.

Willis' Market Could Get Interesting (and Expensive)

The Dolphins aren't the only team in the mix, either. TheArizona Cardinals are also major suitors for Willis' services, with Kyler Murray looking likely to hit free agency himself.

Even with Kirk Cousins also expected to be cut, Willis could be the most interesting name available on the market — even though he's more of an unknown gamble than Murray or Cousins, his youth and potential upside are hard not to like.

Spotrac projects that Willis will get a two-year, $71 million deal in free agency. Teams are banking on his potential, and fans should expect Miami to be at the top of the list. Willis will be looking for a team that gives him a chance to start and offers familiarity. The Dolphins offer both, and the addition of Robinson only adds to it.

